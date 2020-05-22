Woman arrested as gardai seize €6,000 worth of drugs in Clonmel raid

Gardaí arrested a woman and seized €6,000 of drugs in Co. Tipperary on Thursday.

At around 2pm Garda from the Clonmel District Drugs Unit, assisted by the Regional Dog Unit and the Armed Support Unit, executed a search warrant at a house in the Cooleens Close area of Clonmel.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized suspected amphetamines, cocaine, cannabis herb and cannabis resin with an estimated street value of €6000.

A quantity of zip lock bags were also seized. All of the suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.