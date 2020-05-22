Tipperary walk to honour Bloody Sunday hero Michael Hogan and other victims

Grangemockler/Ballyneale GAA Committee are holding a Charity Walk on Sunday, May 31 in commemoration of local man Michael Hogan who was shot dead in Croke Park on Bloody Sunday.

All the proceeds of the walk will go to Pieta House.

Tthere were a number of events to mark the commemoration of Michael Hogan throughout the year planned but it is difficult to see any of these going ahead in the current climate.

However he will be remembered in his native parish in a suitable manner.

The local club ask you to join them on Sunday, May 31.

They say – “We will walk/jog/run to remember our Bloody Sunday victims and also support Pieta House. Wear your club or county colours and show your support for a great cause.

“Take a photo of you/your family taking part & tag #MichaelHoganWalk #Walk4Pieta on Instagram/Twitter/Facebook or Join our club ‘Michael Hogan Walk for Pieta’ on Strava app where you can record you journey & photo.

Link to donate will be available on all social media platforms:

Facebook - Grangemockler/Ballyneale GAA

Twitter - @GrangeBally_GAA

Instagram – Grangemockler/Ballyneale GAA – grangebally_gaa

Bringing Communities Apart Closer Together!!

If anyone has any questions around the event you can contact 086-2560827.