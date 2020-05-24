Archbishop calls on grandparents and grandchildren to record for posterity how Covid 19 is impacting on their lives

Archbishop Eamon Martin has invited grandparents and grandchildren to pray together and to share and record stories – over the phone, on social media or video call – of how they are coping during this coronavirus crisis.

The Primate of All Ireland has also extended a wider invitation for all of us to consider capturing the story of how we are being affected personally by the pandemic – perhaps in prayer, prose, poetry, art or music, diary or blog.

“One day all these separate stories, memories and reflections will help to form the narrative which future generations will ponder to understand how the world and its people coped in these challenging times”, he said in an address for Ascension Sunday, World Communications Day.

Archbishop Martin says that during this time of COVID19 restrictions, many grandparents are missing the physical company and affection of their grandchildren – especially their hugs!

“And these days are challenging also for young people – I think especially of those for whom 2020 was to be an important “graduation” year – from primary school to post-primary; from school to college; from college into the world of work; from engagement to marriage - the joyful celebration of these special transition moments has been interrupted by the restrictions.

“What the world is going through this year will be spoken about for generations to come. When people look back on 2020, they will tell the story of how the world had to pause; travel was suspended; people had to isolate themselves from one another and learn new ways to study, to communicate and do business.

“They will speak of how new opportunities were found for people to gather virtually - not only for lessons, socialising and decision-making - but also for prayer and the praise of God.

“When we come to tell the story of 2020, I hope we will speak about what we learned during the pandemic: how it made us question our priorities and values; how people were prepared to make sacrifices for the common good and for the protection of health and life; how we came to appreciate those who care for the elderly and the sick and how charity and heroism can flourish in the midst of crisis.

“Perhaps we will speak differently about ‘2020 vision’ - that 2020 was the year we learned to value our friends, family and Church more because we had to spend so much time apart.

“I hope that the philosophers, sociologists and media commentators of Ireland might begin to reflect on and critique how key societal relationships and partnerships here have been impacted - for better or worse- by the pandemic. I encourage our theologians to consider what this crisis is saying to us about Church, about our identity and mission, about our relationship with the State, and about how prayer and faith can help sustain believers in a time of anxiety and crisis.

“That you may tell your children and your grandchildren” – these ancient words written down in the Book of Exodus more than two and half thousand years ago are strangely relevant today.