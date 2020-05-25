Return to golf proving a great success for members

Covid-19 has changed our lives at a time in the year when most people enjoy leisurely pastimes, including golf.

Members of Dungarvan Golf Club are privileged to engage in Phase 1 of the Government’s roadmap, which allows golf club members to play the game they enjoy.

The sun shone beautifully on the luscious fairways of the golf club as the first ball was struck at 8.30am on Monday, 18th May. Strict compliance with GUI/ILGU guidelines are being observed and it is great to see full timesheets each day.

A significant amount of preparatory work had to be put in place in order to ensure adherence to the guidelines.

Great credit is due to Captain, David, Lady Captain, Mary and the volunteers each day who ensured the smooth running of golf each day. Work was carried out on the course during the closure to ensure the course was in pristine condition on return. The efforts by our course staff are much appreciated.

With continuous good practice and adherence to the guidelines, it is hoped that we will proceed to Phase 2 of the road map on 8th June, when members may enjoy a more competitive edge to the game and invite guests. In the meantime, enjoy your golf and STAY SAFE

To facilitate an orderly return to golf, members are asked to note the following;

1. If you are ill or have symptoms , Stay at Home

2. Physical distancing must be observed at all times

3. Time Sheet;

· Members only allowed play as per the time sheet

· Tee times must be booked online or by ‘phone

· Tee times available from 8.30am to 7.30pm each day

· All names must be on the time sheet, (to assist with Contact Tracing ) NO GUEST WITH BOOKING ALLOWED

· Juniors may only play with an adult

· Three ball allowed with 14 minutes interval between each time

· Time sheet available a week in advance from the prior Tuesday at 12 noon

4. Playing Golf;

· Casual golf only (no club competition or opens at this stage)

· Players should turn up no more than 15 minutes before time booked

· Sign in at the pro shop 5 minutes before tee time. ( Record has to be kept for 6 weeks for contact tracing)

· No social gathering of any size

· No touching flags as there will be a system in place for retrieving balls

· No rakes in bunkers so smooth with club or foot before leaving

· Ball washers, bins, seats will not be in use

· Putting green and practice areas are closed and should not be used until further notice

· Buggies may be used but only by one person

· If a ball is lost, there should be no going back to replay.

5. After Your Round;

· Return directly to your car to change and leave as soon as possible

· Do not store your equipment in your locker

· Avoid entering the clubhouse. If you must use the toilet facilities, ensure you adhere to health and safety guidelines

· The gates to the golf club will be locked each evening at 9.30pm, until the end of May

Membership Available

Only members of golf clubs can play golf at present. The club is open for new memberships, so if you are interested in joining our club, please contact the office to discuss our very attractive rates which start from €200 which is a special rate due to the unprecedented situation everybody finds themselves;