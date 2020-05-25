Clonmel Golf Club looking for extra stewards as play resumes

Monday May 18 saw a return to golf at Clonmel Golf Club following a lengthy closure due to the COVID 19 restrictions.

Members returned during the course of the week and weekend under the COVID 19 guidelines issued by the golf authorities.

There has been a really good atmosphere among members as they enjoy the freedom of the fairways. Casual golf is the order of the day in Phase 1 of the return but with Phase 2 planned for June 8th we hope to begin running competitions from that date.

It is great to see the familiar faces returning to Clonmel Golf Club which is looking splendid and in tremendous condition thanks to our hard-working greens staff.

The men's committee wish to thank the members for their adherence to the restrictions that are in place at the club. Restrictions will remain in place for the foreseeable future and we will adhere to the GUI and government guidelines.

We appeal to members to come forward to act as stewards in the coming weeks to ease the burden on the present stewards. Thanks to those who are currently acting as stewards which is making it possible for the club to operate.