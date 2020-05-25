Tipperary County Council launches road map for economic recovery and renewal

Tipperary County Council has published a Plan setting out a series of measures which can contribute towards post Covid-l9 localeconomic recovery and renewal in Tipperary.

The Government Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business and the recently published Return to Work Safely Protocolset out timeframes for return of local business and reopening of town centres.

While the Council will continue to focus on the management of the Covid19 health pandemic and comply with public health guidelines, it is timely to bring forward measures to assist local economic recovery and return to business.

The measures identified by the Council are set within the context of the very significant challenges presented by the Covid19 public health pandemic and the preparation of a new National Development Plan. The format follows the template provided by the draft framework "fo facilitate negotiations with other parties on a plan to recover, rebuild and renew lreland after the Covid-19 Emergencf'with specific emphasis on policies and projects within the direct remit of Tipperary County Council.

A number of schemes have already been put in place including the 3 month Rates Waiver Scheme for certain businesses and the Business Restart Fund. The Council's Local Enterprise Office is offering a range of business supports including online trading vouchers and business continuity vouchers.

Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Councillor Michael Murphy welcomed the Plan and said that " the Govemment's Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business charfs the way forward but at a local level, it is impoftant that State Agencies, the Local Authority, local busrness and our local communities work together to get our local economy and society in general back up and running".

Chief Executive of Tipperary County Council Joe MacGrath said that "fhe Council is continuing to progress projects under Project lreland 2040 funds to regenerate and reiunevate our towns. A number of apptications have already been successfully made to these funds and further apptications are proposed in future calls.

The Council is firmly committed to proiects already commenced and those due to start later this yeaf'. The national and local recovery processes will require investment and commitment across all sectors of our society and economy. Tipperary County Council, as a local authority with responsibility for the delivery of a broad range of economic policies and local services, will play our part in this recovery process.