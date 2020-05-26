Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, May 26, 2020

The late Peggy Casey

The death has occurred of Peggy Casey (née Harrigan). Late of 40 St. John’s Terrace, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Died 24th May 2020. Sadly missed by her loving husband Danny, her daughters Patrica, Laura, Martina, Fiona, Emma and Aisling, sons Frankie, Donal and Danny boy, sons-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Peggy’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, the 27 May 2020, in St. Nicholas’ Church at 10.30am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick-on-Suir. Due to HSE guidelines the Funeral Mass and burial will be private to immediate family. We suggest using the online condolence book at the bottom of this page to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Claire Farrell

The death has occurred of Claire Farrell (née Landy), Hertfordshire, England and formerly of Prospect Ballingarry, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Fell asleep peacefully on 20th of May 2020. Beloved wife of the late Tom. Dearly loved mum of Kevin, Elaine, Fiona and Mark. Cherished and adored grandmother of Lily Mae, Lucy, Sean and Melissa. Deeply regretted by her family, brother Ber (Carlow), sister Ann (Kerry), nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. In accordance with current guidelines a private funeral will take place on June 8th 2020 in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, England. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Flowers welcome or donations to Dementia UK, can be sent to J. Worley Funeral Directors, 48 Lawn Lane Hemel, Hempsted, Hertfordshire, HP3 9HL, England.

The late Michael Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Michael Fitzgerald, Finglas, Dublin and Raheen Lower, Bohertrime, Tipperary Town, May 25th 2020, Michael. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Catherine, his brothers Willie Joe, James and Joseph (Canada). Deeply regretted by his brothers Tommy and Sean, sisters Teresa and Sr. Christine, brother-in-law Michael, sisters-in-law Nellie and Teresa, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Private Mass will be held for Michael in St. Nicholas' Church, Solohead on Wednesday, 27th May, at 11.30am and Funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. Due to the current restriction, you can leave a message on the Book of Condolence.

The late Noreen Kavanagh

The death has occurred of Noreen Kavanagh (née Howley), late of Churchtown, Dublin 14 and formerly of Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary, who passed away peacefully on 24th May, 2020, after a short illness in the wonderful care of the staff at St. James’ Hospital, Dublin; beloved wife of Paddy, cherished mother of Ann, Patricia, Marie, Janice, Elizabeth and Noelle, loving grandmother of Hsiang, Jennifer, Seána, Jessica, Glen, Tommy, Graham, Christopher, Brian and Alex and great-grandmother of Flynn and Miles, sadly missed by her sons-in-law Johnny, Joe and Fausto; Brendan and Sean, sisters-in-law Maureen and Pat, brother-in-law Noel, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. A private family funeral service will take place on Wednesday, 27th May, in Holy Cross Church, Dundrum at 11.30am which may be viewed online at dundrumparish.com. Messages of comfort and sympathy can be forwarded via the ‘Condolences’ section.

The late Patrick (Pa) Maher

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pa) Maher, St. Conlon's Home and late of Rathurles, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by his family at Nenagh General Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved brothers and sisters John, Tom, Peg (Hogan) and Josie Lyons. Deeply regretted by his loving family Breda (Banaghan), Ger, Shay, Mandy and their mother Margaret. Grandchildren Jessica, Alexa, Jake, Saoirse, Ryan, Jack, Tianna, Amber, Joshua and Rhys, sons-in-law Colm and Ger, daughters-in-law Carmel and Ciara, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, his friends in St.Conlon's Home Nenagh, his cousins relatives and kind neighbors and a wide circle of friends and in particular his lifelong friend Pa Hennessy. Due to Goverment advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral mass will take place this Wednesday morning followed by burial in Ballinree Cemetery at approx 12 o'c. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. Those who cannot attend have an oppertunity to meet the funeral cortege as it passes his home in Rathurles at approx 11 o'c. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time. "Family flowers only Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to St.Conlons home Nenagh"

The late John Ryan

The death has occurred of John Ryan, Ballyhogan, Carrigatoher, Nenagh and formerly of Erinagh, Capparoe. May 25th 2020, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family, predeceased by his parents Johnny and Josie, sisters Eileen and Terry and brother Martin. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Mary, son Shane, daughters Aisling (Egan) and Julie (Coyle), brother Jim, his treasured grandchildren, Seán, Eoin, Con, Donagh, Doireann, Rory, Ronan, Anna, Alice and James, daughter-in-law Joan, sons-in-law Ger and Michael, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours, friends, clubmates in Burgess GAA Club and colleagues in St. Vincent de Paul. Due to current government and HSE guidelines, a private family funeral mass will take place on Wednesday at Ballywilliam Church at 11 o'clock followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Home Care or The Irish Cancer Society. A Memorial Mass to celebrate John's life will be held at a later date. House strictly private please. Expressions of sympathy can be placed in the condolence section.