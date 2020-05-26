Tipperary receives six AIMS musical theatre nominations despite Covid shutdown

Despite the fact that the musical theatre season had the curtain closed early due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a number of prominent societies in Tipperary were unable to stage their annual shows, six AIMS nominations still came the way of The Premier County with the winners to be announced in September.



Nenagh Musical Society led the way with an Unsung Hero nomination forlong serving Gerry Scanlon; Best Visual for Choral Youth Academy for The Addams Family; and Best Technical for the same same show.



Tipperary Musical Society received two nominations for The Wedding Singer with Best House Management and Best Visual coming their way for the show which went down a real treat in the Excel Theatre.



And, Carrick on SuirMusical Society staged the old favourite Oklahoma with the popular Derek Ryan receiving a nomination for his role as Jud Fry.



There was also a nomination for Thurles lady Katie Taylor as John the Baptist/Judas in Cork Institute of Technology's production of Godspell - Katie is daughter of the very well known stage stars Maria McElgunn and Donal Taylor of Thurles Musical Society and Thurles Drama Group fame.



Thurles Musical Society, St Mary's Clonmel and Roscrea Musical Society were all unable to stage their shows due to the Covid-19 lockdown, but there was a nomination for the Director of the Thurles show, Oliver Hurley of Tralee, although his nomination came as Director of Shannon Musical Society's production of Shrek The Musical.



The awards banquet is due to take place on Saturday September 19 in the INEC in Killarney having been postponed from its usual slot in early June. It is hoped that restrictions will be lifted by then to allow it to proceed.