Clonmel store brings cheer to nursing home residents

The Dealz store in Clonmel has donated hundreds of free items to Rathkeevin Nursing Home and Sonar Melview Carehome as they aim to bring some cheer to the residents.

The donation was a result of the Buy One Give One in-store initiative which saw Dealz donate a product while also allowing customers to support by donating a purchased item at the checkout.

The community spirit was strong as Clonmel rallied behind the initiative which led to a substantial donation.

Some of the products donated that put a smile on the recipients faces include chocolates, confectionery, snacks and health & beauty items which can all be found in-store at Dealz.

Delivering supplies to Melview carehome

This isn’t the first time Dealz has teamed up with customers to make generous donations as they gave over 100,000 Easter eggs to charities, hospitals and key workers over Easter.

Sharon Sheridan, Country Manager for Dealz Ireland said: “This is our opportunity to say thank you to the heroes working on the frontline and who are looking after those who need it most in our communities. It also gave us a chance to bring some cheer to those who may need it after a number of weeks cocooning. We hope this donation will brighten up their days and put a smile on their faces”.

Dealz stores across the country implemented this initiative, making donations to charities, nursing homes, hospitals and other care organisations in local communities.

Dealz, Ireland’s leading discount retailer remains open for essential items during COVID-19. Customers are urged to follow government advice when visiting their local store. Some of the advice includes keeping your distance of 2m apart and using contactless or card payments where possible.