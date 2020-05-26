Keeping Tipperary juvenile hurlers and footballers active during the lockdown

Games Development administrator Kevin Halley, in conjunction with the West Tipperary GAA Juvenile Board, has come up with a very novel and exciting way of keeping clubs and players active and engaged during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The initiative is based around individual skill development at home on a weekly basis. At the start of each week, clubs are set a skill challenge by a current or former county player from the division and overseen by Kevin throughout the week.

The aim from a development perspective is total inclusion while encouraging clubs to run their own club skill challenge based on weekly hurling and football videos which Kevin sends to the club official via Whats-App.

Giving players best practice by using the county plyers is very important when setting the challenges thus hoping players will continuing practising throughout this very challenging time and thus aspiring to someday follow in the footsteps of those setting the challenges by wearing the blue and gold in either football and hurling at county level - but most importantly to just get them out practising on a weekly basis albeit remotely.

The clubs return the player’s efforts by Thursday evenings to Kevin, the videos are assessed by the county players who set the challenge and an overall weekly winner is announced on Friday afternoon in both football and hurling.

We are delighted to have a sponsor for this initiative also which is HR Accountants based in Kilsheelan.

Proprietors John Ryan and Aoife Halley are big advocates of GAA development and encouraging children to be active and get involved in GAA activities as they also sponsored the County Tipperary Primary School skills competition last year.

Each week a specially designed commemorative jersey will be sent to the winners along with a special trophy presented at the Bórd Na Nóg medal presentation later in the year or possibly next year.

The initiative is proving to be a major success, over 70 entries were received on week one, while numbers are expected to grow as the weeks go on.

West Tipperary are currently in the process of organising an under 14 initiative also, hoping to run a lock down league during the month of June.

All details can be followed through local West Tipperary GAA Juvenile Clubs or on the West Tipperary Bórd na Nóg Facebook page or via Twitter.

The success of the lockdown challenges has also caught the eye of other divisional boards as North, South and Mid Tipperary are currently getting their plans up and running.

We have also had interest from other counties about the running and organisation of the challenges and this could be the new competition norm in this unique year whereby thinking outside the box is required to keepclubs and players active at this challenging time, a true example of clubs, players anddivisional GAA personnel working together while staying apart.