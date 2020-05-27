Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, May 27, 2020

The late Carmel Gorman

The death has occurred of Carmel Gorman (née McInerney), Fawnlough, Ballygraigue Road, Nenagh and formerly of Dublin, died, who died peacefully, in University Hospital Limerick, on Tuesday 26th May 2020, predeceased by her beloved husband Joe. Sadly missed by her loving family, brother Peter, sisters Bernadette and Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and her many friends. Due to current Government and HSE Guidelines a private family Funeral Mass for Carmel will take place on Thursday 28th May in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 2pm followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church livestream service on nenaghparish.ie. Carmel's funeral cortage will pass her home in Ballygraigue Road on Thursday at 1.30pm approx. Expressions of sympathy can be placed in the condolence section.

The late Catherine Healy

The death has occurred of Catherine Healy, Radharc Darach and formerly of Pearse Street, Nenagh, suddenly, at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her father Oliver and sister Mary. Sadly missed by her loving and heartbroken family, daughters Michelle and Roisín, son Simon and their father Ray, mother Norah, brothers and sisters John, Anne, Michelle, Dan, Eilleen, Michael and Paul, son-in-law Frank, extended family, relatives and friends. Due to current Government and HSE Guidelines, a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Friday 29th, followed by private cremation. Catherine's funeral cortage will pass the former family home on Pearse Street at 12.30 approx. Expressions of sympathy can be placed in the condolence section below. A Remembrance Mass will take place at a later date to celebrate Catherine's life.

The late Eileen O'Brien

The death has occurred of Eileen O'Brien (née O'Dwyer), Deerpark Road, Cashel and formerly of Cluen, Bansha, Co. Tipperary. May 26th 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Eileen, beloved sister of the late William and John. Deeply regretted by her loving family Eamon, Oliver, Tomás, Eileen, Fergal, Maria, Liam and Claire, daughters-in-law Maria, Majella and Noreen, sons-in-law Kevin and Pat, grandchildren Orla, Susan, Sam, Sean, Amalia, Haley, Keira, Mark, Jake, Sophia, Jason, Martin, Aoife, Colm, Aidan and Conor, great-grandchildren Samantha, Jade, Lauren, Ashley and Joseph, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19, strictly private family Mass takes place in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel on Friday at 12.00noon and can be viewed on the following link http://funeralslive.ie/eileen-o-brien. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation. A memorial Mass will take place when the restrictions are lifted.

The late Bill Power

The death has occurred of Bill Power, Auburn, California, 26th May, 2020. Formerly of Tipperary and ex Garda Síochána, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford.

The late James (Emsy) Ryan P

The death has occurred of James (Emsy) Ryan P, Fedamore, Co. Limerick and formerly of Toem, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary, May 22nd 2020, suddenly at home; predeceased by his father Mick, mother Mary, brother Larry and daughter Marion. Beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather and uncle. Deeply missed by his wife Inta, sons Desmond, Jimmy and Joe and their mother Mary, brothers Mike, Johnny and Dan, stepdaughters Marine and Narine, grandchildren Adriana, Melinda, Mikaela, Damien and Noah, mother-in-law Janina, sons-in-law Julian and Eugene, daughter-in-law Valerie, partners Raquel and Maeve, sisters-in-law Anna, Joan and Therese, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and extended family, loved and missed by all. Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite Wednesday evening from 5.30 o’c until 7 o’c. Arriving in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery. ‘Due to the National Guidelines on Covid-19 funeral is restricted to family only inside the Church.’ See online condolence book. James (Emsy)’s funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday morning from 11.15 am on the following link: http://funeralslive.ie/jim-emsy-ryan/

The late Ann Tobin

The death has occurred of Ann Tobin (née Shinners), Mount Rivers Lodge, Castlemungret, Mungret, Co. Limerick. Formerly of Cork Road, Newport, Co. Tipperary and Baltimore, Co. Cork. Late Heiton Buckley, Ballysimon and Neodata Services, 106-108 O’ Connell Street, Limerick. May 24th 2020 peacefully at home. Beloved wife and best buddy to Ger, sister of the late Jimmy. Sadly missed by her brothers Dick and Tony, sister Irene, sister-in-law Maura, brother-in-law Stanley, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends. House private. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Pieta House. In line with best practice taken from government advise regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors.