Family of cygnets are the star attraction at Marlfield Lake in Clonmel

The star attraction in the local free zoo which is the pond side by Marlfield Lake in Clonmel are the Swan family and their gorgeous cygnets .

This has become the the most visited area in Clonmel with the closing of St Patrick's Well and a boon for harassed parents.

The maintenance of social distancing was generally obeyed with family groups enjoying the free nature show.

The large bird identification sign is a work in progress at present but Covid 19 has it on hold along with many other group activities but will resume along with the other projects of South Tipperary Art Group as each bird is a hand painted work of art