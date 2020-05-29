Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, May 29, 2020

The late Maire Hickey

The death has occurred of Maire Hickey (née Fahey), Savannah House, Ard Gaoithe, Cashel Road, Clonmel, 28th May 2020 peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Conor, sons David and Mark, daughters Yvonne and Evelyn, extended family, relatives and friends. Due to Government restrictions, a private Funeral will take place. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies.

The late Elizabeth Flannery

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Flannery, Carrigaline, Cork/Nenagh, Tipperary. Dearest sister of the late Rory, loving sister of Billy, Suzanne and Maura.Sadly missed also by her sisters-in-law Mary and Liz, nephews, nieces, her carer Jackie cousins relatives and many friends. Due to Goverment advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral mass will take place this Saturday at 10 o'c in St.Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh. Her funeral mass can be viewed on livestream at nenaghparish.ie. or on Radio at 106.2 fm, followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery at approx 11.30 o'c.We suggest using the online condolence page as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

The late Anne Marie Grogan

The death has occurred of Anne Marie Grogan (née Coy), Woodlawn Park, Ballysimon, Co. Limerick and formerly Templemore, Co. Tipperary. May 27th 2020. Sadly mourned by her husband Charlie and her family Deirdre, Elaine, Catriona, Martina and Ciara. Sons-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to the COVID-19 Directive on public gatherings a private funeral will take place. You can express your condolences via the condolence page. Charlie and family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

The late Mariusz Juszczyk

The death has occurred of Mariusz Juszczyk, Kickham Street, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, after a short illness. Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, parents Danuta and Stanislaw, sister Wioletta, brother Artur, sons Oskar and Alan, former partner Sylwia, relatives and many friends. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a Private Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday 30th May at 11am in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles. Followed by Private Cremation. Mass can be viewed online at thurlesparish.ie. Sympathies can be left on the Condolence section.

The late Pat Landers

The death has occurred of Pat Landers, Gleann na Siúire, Ardfinnan, Clonmel, suddenly at his residence 27th May 2020. (Predeceased by his son T.J.) Very deeply regretted by his daughters Amy and Patricia, son-in-law Mikey, grandchildren Tyler, Milly, Riain, Darragh, Max and Alex, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Due to Government restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday in the Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan at 11.30am with burial immediately after in Ballyporeen Cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence page as an option to offer your sympathies.

The late Nora Mary (Nonie) Meaney

The death has occurred of Nora Mary (Nonie) Meaney (née Coghlan), Grove Street, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her twin infants Peter and Paul, sister Eileen and brother John Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Simon, daughter Mary, sons Senan, Joseph and Declan, son-in-law Michael Carroll, daughters-in-law Mariam Murphy, Aisling Uí Mhaonaigh, Judith Betzen, grandchildren Shane, Aoife, Alanna, Senan, Niamh, Michele, Caoimhe, Thomas, Olivia, Oscar and Annabel, sister-in-law Kathleen Flanagan, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. In accordance with government guidelines, Nora's Funeral Mass will be private. Her remains will leave her residence on Saturday afternoon at approx. 1.30pm and travel down Main Street and Rosemary Street, if anyone wishes to stand out and pay their respects along the route. We ask that people observe social distancing. Donations, if desired, to Milford Palliative Care Team.

The late John Ryan

The death has occurred of John Ryan, Summerhill and late of Cloughprior, Carney, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Retired Tipperary Co. Co driver. Peacefully in the exceptional care of the doctors and nurses at the Hermitage Medical Clinic Dublin. Predeceased by his beloved parents Michael and Frances, sisters Frances, Mai and Margaret, brothers Michael and Billy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Alice, his son John and daughter Catherine, daughter-in-law Teresa, sisters in law Mary and Chris, nephews and nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and many friends. Due to Goverment advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral mass will take place this Saturday at 12 o'c in St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh. His funeral mass can be viewed on livestream at nenaghparish.ie or on Radio at 106.2 fm. The funeral cortege will pause at his home in Summerhill at approx 1 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery at approx 1.30 o'c. We suggest using the online condolence page as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.