Funding available for Tipperary sports clubs

Tipperary Sports Partnership is now accepting applications from sports clubs under the 2020 Club Sport Physical Activity Development Funding Scheme.

This fund aims to support the Clubs to increase their capacity to deliver sport and physical activity and in turn increase membership and sports participation.

The Development section of the fund aims to encourage the formation of new clubs and to assist existing clubs in Tipperary to increase participation in sport.

This year the scheme will also assist with new costs associated with ‘Return to Sport’ and aims to support Clubs to adapt their practices to comply fully with COVID-19 related public measures identified as necessary by the HSE.

In this regard, the grant may be used for measures to prepare for emerging from the Covid-19 Pandemic while maintaining best practise around hygiene and social distancing.

The Coaching element aims to support and develop quality coaching and to encourage all coaches/volunteers to undertake appropriate education and training while the priority will be given under the funds to key target groups as outlined in the TSP Strategic Plan.

€15,000 is available under the Funding Scheme with a maximum of €500 per club per annum. This funding scheme is supported by Sport Ireland and Tipperary County Council.

The closing date for receipt of applications under this Fund is Thursday 25th June 2020 at 4pm.

Further information, criteria and application forms are available on TSP website – www.tipperarysports.ie or by contacting the office. Tel: 0761 06 6201 E-mail: info@tipperarysports.ie