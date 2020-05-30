Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, May 30, 2020

The late Patrick (Paddy) Cunningham

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Cunningham, Roseborough, Emly Road, Tipperary Town. May 29th 2020, Patrick (Paddy). Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter Jacqui, sons Noel, Colin and Ian, grandchildren, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Private Mass for Patrick will be held in St. Michaels's Church, Tipperary on Sunday, May 31st, 2020, at 11am and funeral afterwards to St. Michaels's Cemetery, Tipperary. Due to the current restrictions, Mass for Patrick can be viewed live on St. Michaels's Church, Tipperary Live https://cashel-emly.ie/church/tipperary/st-michaels.

The late Michael Hackett

The death has occurred of Michael Hackett, Clonsingle, Newport, Co. Tipperary, late of Newtown, Clonlara, Co. Clare, who passed away peacefully at home on 29th May 2020. Brother of the late Kevin. Survived by his loving wife Breda, brother Sean (Limerick), sisters Margaret (Spearin) Clonlara, and Eileen (Rice) Killaloe, brothers-in-law Joe, Tim, Donie and John, sisters-in-law Noreen, Chris, Catherine and Irena, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends and his work colleagues at Jim Bailey’s William Street. Private funeral due to Covid 19. Memorial Mass at a later date. Requiem Mass in the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport on Sunday, 31st May, at 11.30 a.m. (restricted to family only) but can be viewed on www.twitch.tv Search for NewportBirdhillandToor. Burial afterwards in Rockvale cemetery, Newport. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The late Sr Margaret Martley

The death has occurred of Sr. Margaret Martley, St. Maries of the Isle, Cork City, and Coolmoyne, Fethard Co. Tipperary. On 28th May 2020, peacefully, at the Convent of Mercy, St. Maries of the Isle, Sr. Margaret. Deeply regretted by her Mercy Community, family and friends. Funeral private in accordance with H.S.E and government guidelines. "We ask that over the coming days everyone who knew Sr. Margaret would take time to light a candle or say a prayer in her memory. A memorial Mass to celebrate Sr. Margaret's life will be held at a later date". The Sisters of Mercy would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their support and understanding. To leave a message for Sr. Margaret’s family, please use the condolence link.

The late Aine O'Shaughnessy

The death has occurred of Aine O'Shaughnessy (née Donegan), Clooney, Co. Clare & formerly of Clonmel, Co. Tipperary - May 29th - Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at University Hospital Ennis. Sadly missed by her husband Vincent, son Vincent Jr, brother Tom, relatives, friends & neighbours. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral & Cremation will take place. A memorial service for Aine will take place at a later date. Those who wish to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions, please leave your personal message in the 'Condolences' section or can email to info@dalyfunerals.com

The late Mark Shaw

The death has occurred of Mark Shaw, Curraheen, Horse and Jockey, Thurles. Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. After an illness bravely borne. Predeceased by his father Bill. Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife Mairead, sons David and Dylan, mother Phyllis, brother Don, sisters Jennifer (Costello) and Yvonne (Bell), uncles and aunts especially uncle Willie (who cared for Mark after his fathers passing), mother-in-law Margaret, father-in-law Harry, brothers-in-law Robert, Seamus, Eugene, Tomás, Ken and Ivan, sister-in-law Roisin, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Due to Covid-19 guidelines a Private Family Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, 1st June, at his residence at 11am, followed by burial in St Peter's New Cemetery, Moycarkey. Sympathies can be left on the condolence section.

The late Colm Walsh

The death has occurred of Colm Walsh, 3 Church Street, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. And formerly of 4 Birr Road, Shinrone, Birr, Co. Offaly. Pre-deceased by his parents Bernard(Bernie) and Eileen. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Michelle, brothers Andrew, Bernard and Enda, sisters-in-law, Aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and large circle of friends. In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings Colm's Funeral Mass will be private. His remains will leave his residence on Sunday afternoon at approx. 1.30pm and will travel via Church St., Castle St., Limerick St., and Abbey St. If anyone wishes to stand out and pay their respects along the route, we ask that people observe social distancing rules. His remains will be interred in St. Cronan's Cemetary afterwards. Colm's mass can be viewed on website st.cronanscluster.ie

The late Edmund (Eddie) Whelan

The death has occurred of Edmund (Eddie) Whelan, Woodview Balrothery, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin and formerly Killenaule, Co. Tipperary. (Peacefully) in St. Francis Hospice Raheny. Sadly missed by his son Peter, brothers James, Billie and Pat, sisters Stacia, Mary, Bridget and Florance, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and his many dear friends from the Balrothery Inn. Reposing in McNally's Funeral Home, Balbriggan on Monday evening from 6 -8pm subject to strict social distancing. Due to current Government Guidelines on public gatherings a private Funeral service will take place in Dardistown Crematorium on Tuesday morning for immediate family only. You can leave a message of condolence for the family by clicking the condolence button.