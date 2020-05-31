Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, May 31, 2020

The late Mary O'Brien

The death has occurred of Mary O'Brien (née O'Brien), Kiltankin, Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary. Peacefullly at home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her husband Patrick sons Tadhg and Eamon, daughter Breda ( O Connor). Sisters Joan and Margaret, predeceased by Marie and Liam,son in-law Liam, daughters in-law Louise and Denise and grandchildren, Ellie,Lucy, Lillie, Rona, Dylan, Isla, Olivia, Rory and Pippa. Sisters in-law, brother in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, Neighbours and friends. Due to covid 19 and HSE restrictions Mass will be for the family members only at the Church of The Assumption Ballyporeen at 11:30 on Monday and burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery. For those who would have like to attend but are unable to do so due to the restrictions, please use the condolence section to leave a message. The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult and sad time.

The late Maura Daly

The death has occurred of Maura Daly (née Corcoran), Monadreen, Thurles. Formerly Lower Graigue, Killenaule. Peacefully, after a short illness, in the wonderful care of South Tipperary General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Jerry. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Geraldine, Orla, Paula and Niamh, sons Dermot and Damien, grandchildren Alex, Ben, Damien, Eamon, Clara, Tom, Dylan, Joshua and Cillian, great-grandchildren Nevaeh, Maddie and Saoirse, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers Billy and Michael, sister Nora, brother in law John, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Due to government guidelines, a Private Family Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday 2nd June at 11am in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed live at Thurlesparish.ie. Condolences can be left on the section.