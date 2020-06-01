Popular Clonmel grotto mass this Monday but without a congregation

One of the most popular outdoor religious events in Clonmel will go ahead this Monday but with a difference due to the Covid 19 restrictions

This year’s annual grotto Mass at the Edel Quinn Shrine in the Old Bridge area will still take place this morning but only with the celebrant and cantor and a handful of organisers present.

As the current government guidelines for everyone to “stay at home” during the coronavirus pandemic, and to continue the tradition of celebrating the Mass which has been done for many years, the clergy have worked with the local Gardai, and after planning with the organisers Mass will be celebrated but can only be viewed online.

The Mass takes place at the usual day and time – Bank Holiday Monday, June 1 at 11am.

People can take part from home by logging on to the parish webcam on:

www.churchservices.

tv/clonmelpeterpaul and then clicking in the tab ‘CLONMEL’

The Mass will also be livestreamed on the parish Facebook Page: SS. Peter & Paul’s Clonmel.

(If anyone needs assistance in tuning in, please call the parish office on 052-6122138 the week before and they will be happy to go through it with you).

Sadly, the organisers would ask people NOT to attend or gather at or around the grotto which will be closed, so as to adhere to the current health advice.

They would like to acknowledge the support of the Gardai and the organisers for their assistance to allow the Mass to take place so people can take part safely at home.