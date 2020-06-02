Future of athletic clubs looks bright with so many promising juveniles

Mooreabbey Milers has a very vibrant juvenile section. Our juvenile section caters for children from U8 up to Junior (U20).

Training covers a wide range of athletic disciplines from sprints to endurance running and walking with jumps and throws hopefully coming in the near future.

We have a vibrant juvenile section at the moment consisting of Molly, Sinead, Daniel, Paddy, Anna, Erin, Claire, Shauna, Callum, Caitlin, Charlotte, Harrison, Ruarai, Ryan, Ava, Maria, Mary, Mossie, Emma, Rua, Caoilin, Conor, William, Jack, Eoghan, Danny, Ciara, Michael, Ruari, Orna, Aleia, Jayden, Aoife, Ruth, Cormac, Sean, Gearoid, Aisling, John, Ciaran, Alice, Eugene, Aoibhe, Caoimhe, Doireann, Neasa, Michael, Niall, Colm, Aoife, Scott, Ellie, Maurice, Paddy, Michael, Patrick and Daniel.

We take great pride in developing our young runners in many athletic events. We participate in cross country, indoor, track & field and mountain events from club level upwards. Although we do compete in many events the focus in this club is to have fun, gain experience and we make sure that our young athletes are enjoying themselves. If the juveniles in our club are having fun they will have much more of a chance at reaching their potential in this relaxed non results driven environment.