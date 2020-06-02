Golf clubs in Tipperary and Waterford looking forward to Phase 2 from Monday next

Phase 2 will commence on June 8, and subject to government approval fourballs allowed at 14 minute intervals and there will also be the re-introduction of competition golf.

Subject to the government confirming this week that Phase 2 can commence under the Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business, the GUI and ILGU have announced details of how golf will operate from June 8th.

Golf ’s Protocol, in Phase 2, has been relaxed slightly to permit clubs to include four-balls on their timesheets. This phase will also see the re-introduction of competitive golf and all clubs have been issued guidance on running competitions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The task of administering competitions, performed by volunteer committee members, may be more labour intensive in the current circumstances. Golfers must be mindful, as a result, that additional time is likely to be required to finalise results and update handicaps.

Outdoor group activities can also resume during this phase and the process of reintroducing junior activity to golf clubs is included in the updated Protocol.

The Protocol sets out the basis on which golf can be played in a safe manner, during Phase 2 of the Government’s Roadmap. Golfers are expected to observe the underlying public health guidance, including travel restrictions, set out at: www.hse.ie/coronavirus/ and www.gov.ie. These rules are subject to change and golfers are asked to checkwww.golfnet.ie regularly for updates.

As we enter Phase 2 of the phased re-introduction of golf, there remains a major responsibility on golf clubs and golfers to ensure that our sport is conducted in a safe and responsible manner. Full adherence to the provisions of this Protocol is absolutely essential. Golf is in the very privileged position to have been allowed to resume at this stage and this return has been based on the sport being able to demonstrate to government that it can take place in a safe, socially distant manner.

The ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency remains our primary concern and overriding priority. The Unions acknowledge the tremendous efforts of all frontline workers which has allowed golf and society in general to consider this gradual return to normal life.