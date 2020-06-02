Irish Water is working to conserve diminished water supply in Coalbrook area

Tankers of water have been set up in the Kilbraugh and Earlshill areas for consumers to draw a supply from on an interim basis.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are working to safeguard supplies in the Coalbrook scheme which have become depleted due to the recent spell of dry weather.

Irish Water has been been importing water into the Coalbrook scheme for the past few weeks in an effort to maintain water in people’s homes for handwashing and hygiene.

However, some properties at higher elevations may experience supply interruptions if the reservoir level is low.

To assist, Irish Water and Tipperary County Council have set up tankers of water in the Kilbraugh and Earlshill areas for consumers to draw a supply from on an interim basis. And, they are asking consumers to observe all social distancing and hygiene guidelines when using this.

As a longer-term solution, Irish Water has engaged a Contractor to reactivate a disused borehole. These works have commenced today June 2 and may take a week or more to implement.

Irish Water understand and regret the inconvenience caused by these issues and would like to assure local customers that they are working as a matter of priority to resolve this on a long term basis.

In the meantime they are appealing to people in the area to continue their efforts in conserving water in the home, the garden and on the farm. There are lots of helpful tips for conserving water on water.ie but the key things are to leave the hose and the pressure washer in the shed; don’t use paddling pools; reuse household water for the garden; and take shorter showers.