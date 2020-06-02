Young Tipperary people urged to get creative for Cruinniu na nOg

Cruinniú na nÓg is Ireland’s national day of free creative activity for children and young people up to 18 years of age.

Over the past 2 years it has become a key date in our community cultural calendar – the perfect opportunity to be inquisitive and curious, to be inventive and innovative, the chance to fulfil a secret creative ambition or showcase an inner creative talent.

For 2020, amid the unprecedented challenges brought about by COVID-19 and respecting the necessary public health guidelines in place, Cruinniú na nÓg will move online and virtual on Saturday 13th June next.

There are plenty of activities planned that you might need to practice now or create in advance, or on the day itself you can find a huge array of different activities to enjoy, from workshops and tutorials to recitals and readings, and everything in between.

To help everyone get ready for a blitz of creativity and culture, over the past number of weeks, the Creative Ireland Programme and its partners have been encouraging young people – indeed entire families – to answer a number of “calls to action”.

Highlights have included getting ready to host your very own Céilí in the Kitchen with Áirc Damhsa; the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland helping us to design and make a kite (Let's Go Fly a Kite); inviting young writers to become a Storykeeper with the Great Lighthouses of Ireland and Fighting Words (Become a Young Storykeeper); and having Whizzkids Training show us how to Create a Video Game App in 4 easy tutorials.

Local authorities – together with local arts, culture, heritage and community groups and organisations, as well as local artists, craft workers and creatives – have always been key to the success of Cruinniú na nÓg and this year is no different.

Tipperary

Tipperary County Council, in partnership with the Creative Ireland Programme and RTE, will be supporting exciting new online and virtual opportunities for children all over Tipperary to get creative. For example learn how to make an arrangement of your own song or tune using free apps on your phone, computer or tablet with the help of Music Generation’s Tipperary Music Development officer Aidan O'Donnell. Or maybe try your hand at creating your own shadow puppets from things you have at home in a workshop with Julie-Rose and put on your own show.

Check out https://cruinniu.creativeireland.gov.ie/events/location/tipperary/ for full details of what’s “on” in Tipperary this Cruinniú.

Roisin O'Grady (roisin.ogrady@tipperarycoco.ie) is the Tipperary Creative Ireland Coordinator.