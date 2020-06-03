Hale and hearty Tipperary lady celebrates her 102nd birthday

Congratulations to proud Tipperary woman Nellie Purcell, who has just celebrated her 102nd birthday.

Covid 19 restrictions limited the celebrations somewhat but it was still a marvellous occasion for Nellie and her family in Fethard.

Nellie lives with her niece, Joan Shine, in the town's Congress Terrace where she has been receiving congratulations from her many friends.

A native of Lisronagh, Nellie is well known in Fethard where she ran a shop in Burke Street for many years, and also has many friends in Clonmel, where she lived in Abbey Meadows with her two sisters, Kathleen and Bid, both now deceased.

Nellie remains in the best of health and in top spirits and described her 102nd birthday party as her best ever.

She remains active around the house and has her own fitness routine to maintain her health. She is an example to many people so much younger and is sent every best wish for many more birthdays to come.