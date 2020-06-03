Tipperary's history making football stars in video medal presentation

Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy was due in St Joseph's Primary School, Tipperary last week to present medals to the 6th class ladies football panel who won the U13s County Final, Division B in November.

He couldn't travel because of the Covid 19 restrictions but instead appeared on a specially prepared video to congratulate the girls on their victory and read out all their names.

The medals that the Tipp manager was to present were delivered by County Champion Regina Ryan to joint captains Lil and Sophia with a Garda escort on the day day and it is hoped that the players' parents will present the medals tdo the girls.

Behind the three minute video presentation plan were principal Louise Tobin, Ms. Annie Hayes (Special Ed. Teacher, IT Dept.), Ms. O’Grady, (6th class Teacher and coach), Ms. Ciara Ryan, (Special Ed. Teacher and Team Coach) and Ms. Patricia O’Brien.

The video consists of messages of congratulations from relevant teachers and coaches and includes photos of the match and video clips.

Liam Sheedy was joined by the captain of the Tipperary Intermediate Ladies Football team Samantha Lambert in offering congratulations.

Samantha is a regular visitor to the school for previous medal presentations and support to the St. Joseph’s girls.

St. Joseph’s Primary were also lucky to get a new set of jerseys this year sponsored by the local SuperVal. These were also launched on the video and worn by Lil and Sophia.

The school sends thanks to Gordon and Anna Bennett, Bennett’s Supervalu, Tipperary Town for their kind sponsorship.

Principal Louise Tobin s gave special thanks to Annie Hayes for her great ability in video creation.

She also congratualted team manager Pat O’Grady for his tireless training of the team and is commitment to their potential.

Team captains Lil Maher and Sophia O’Grady led by example throughout this journey and have themselves clocked up three County Final Medals in one year – U 11 and U13 in 2018 and U 13 in 2019.

What an achievement!

The team effort of the 19 girls on the panel was the central cog to this victory. The training, interest energy and dedication all led to this county success.

Louise Tobin added -

“The challenges posed by the COVID-19 Pandemic require us to change the way we do things. We would have loved to have had the face to face big event at the school with Liam Sheedy to present the medals to our U 13 County Champions with the whole school community but due to travel restrictions and social distancing guidelines this was not an option.

“I feel the creation of the video was a very good alternative. The girls and their families have a souvenir video for all time of their County Final win.

“Again as Liam Sheedy said in his video clip, this was a first for him taking part in a remote medal presentation and definitely an option for other clubs and events.

“The added community support of this event too was great and contributed to the fun and celebration on the day.

“Having the local SuperValu, the County Champion Regina Ryan and of course the local Gardai involved all definitely added to the excitement of the day for the girls bringing the celebrations outside the school into the local community.

“Every cloud has a silver lining and the remote medal presentation for the girls in St. Joseph’s definitely turned out to be just that”.