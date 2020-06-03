Tipperary windfarm projects can apply for community funding

The ESB has launched a special Covid-19 response emergency fund for the communities surrounding windfarms, including those in Cappawhite.

The aim of the fund - amounting to a total of €238,000 - is to deliver targeted services and support to the most vulnerable during the Covid-19 pandemic.

ESB employees located in the vicinity of our wind farms can also volunteer their services to support projects in their communities as part of its staff volunteer programme during these challenging times.

The emergency fund will be administered by SECAD, a local development company experienced in supporting communities to maximise the use of community funding.

The fund is now open at www.windfarmcommunityfunds.ie/