Crime
Tipperary gardaí called to incident outside Nenagh
House damaged by fire
Gardaí at scene of serious road traffic collision in Monaghan
The gardaí in Tipperary are investigating a house fire at Carrigatoher last Thursday, at which a male is alleged to have made threats with a suspected firearm.
Gardaí attended the scene with firefighters. The property was extensively damaged.
A male was arrested and has been charged in connection with the incident.
He appeared before a special sitting of Ennis District Court on Saturday, where he was remanded in custody.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on