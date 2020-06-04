Crime

Tipperary gardaí called to incident outside Nenagh

House damaged by fire

The gardaí in Tipperary are investigating a house fire at Carrigatoher last Thursday, at which a male is alleged to have made threats with a suspected firearm.

Gardaí attended the scene with firefighters. The property was extensively damaged.

A male was arrested and has been charged in connection with the incident.

He appeared before a special sitting of Ennis District Court on Saturday, where he was remanded in custody.