Tipperary loving it as McDonalds reopens drive-thru restaurants

Tipperary people are set to be loving it once again with news that McDoanlds is to reopen its drive-thru restaurants in Roscrea and Cashel from today.

They will only be open from 11am to 10pm as staff adjust to new safe-working practices.

The restaurants are lcaoated at Carrig Roundabout, Roscrea, and Junction 8, M8, Cashel.

The fast food chain is also reopening its restaurant at the Kyle Centre, Portlaoise.

McDonald's says it is working closely with gardaí and may determine that it is necessary to close drive thru lanes if queues cause disruption at busier sites or put employees or customers at risk.

The company opened a total of 20 drive-thru restaurants throughout the country this Wednesday.