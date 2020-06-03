Call for Tipperary people to support local retail outlets as business reopens

Clonmel is starting to reopen for business and shoppers are urged to support local retail outlets.

Some stores, such as food outlets and convenience shops, have been open throughout the lockdown while Phase 1 of easing restrictions saw builders suppliers and garden centres open their doors.

More are due to open in further phases to be confirmed.

Now the town's first citizen has urged the people of the town to support their business colleagues through a difficult time.

And Mayor Pat English has commited the borough council to support businesses as they start selling again.

He says the council will try to improve the retail environment by proper use of footpaths to allow customers queue outside.

And provision is also being made to allow some outlets to use tables and chairs outdoors on streets and footpaths to provide greater space.

Mayor English said that whhile the Government has presented a roadmap for reopening the country and supports for enterprises affected as part of the impact for Covid-19 (such as the Restart Grant and many other supports available from Tipperary Local Enterprise Office), the council knows that the town centre and its businesses need particular support as they begin to reopen.

He said the ways the council plan to assist include repurposing the www.clonmel.ie website to become a portal/directory of the town’s businesses and how they are trading (e.g. online, click & collect, premises open, etc).

Public footpaths will allow for orderly queuing at the entrance to premises so as not to impact on the movement of pedestrians.

The Town Centre Enhancement and Painting Grant Scheme will enable businesses get a grant to assist with the costs of external painting and enhancements (e.g. hanging baskets, etc) to their premises

And licensing the use of outdoor public areas by businesses to provide extra space to allow them to operate as per social distancing rules (e.g. placing tables and chairs on streets and footpaths).

“The Borough District is committed, in collaboration with the Town Centre Forum, Chamber and other local stakeholders, in working to make it easy for shoppers to return to spending locally and supporting our local businesses in the town centre”, said the Mayor,

“No one could have foreseen what has happened over the past few months as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic which has been a huge financial and emotional shock on our business community”.

“The Borough District will be liaising with businesses as the town centre reopens, I am encouraging businesses to contact the Borough District.

We will engage and assist with their challenges as best we can” he added.