Cremation in Tipperary - Keeping our loved ones close with new columbarium

A columbarium is to be provided in St Patrick's Cemetery in Clonmel for the remains of those who have been cremated.

A suitable location for the stand-alone facility has been identified in the cemetery.

The move has been welcomed by local Fianna Fail councillor, Siobhan Ambrose, who had requested that a columbarium be provided in St Patrick's for cremated remains.

Administrator Michael Moroney told her at a recent meeting that a design and specification is being drafted to suit the location and then it is intendeded to tender out the fabrication and installation to experienced contractors.

It is hoped to have the work completed this year .

Cllr Ambrose said she was pleased with the decision and thanked Mr Moroney for the update