Tipperary gardaí investigate alleged assault in Nenagh

The gardaí in Nenagh are investigating an alleged assault in the town

The gardaí in Tipperary are investigating an alleged assault in which a man received head injuries in Nenagh on Wednesday of last week.

The incident was reported in the Cormack Drive housing estate in the St Conlon's Road area of the town.

The area was sealed off for technical examination overnight, and a file is being prepared for the DPP.