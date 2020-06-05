Crime
Tipperary gardaí investigate alleged assault in Nenagh
The gardaí in Nenagh are investigating an alleged assault in the town
The gardaí in Tipperary are investigating an alleged assault in which a man received head injuries in Nenagh on Wednesday of last week.
The incident was reported in the Cormack Drive housing estate in the St Conlon's Road area of the town.
The area was sealed off for technical examination overnight, and a file is being prepared for the DPP.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on