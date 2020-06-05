Parents of special needs children in Tipperary call for government to provide clarity for return of educational and support services

Children with special needs throughout South Tipperary are suffering hugely as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Closure of schools have denied them the daily educational and social supports they rely on and the routine that is so vital in their lives has been severely disrupted.

Carers leaders and parents of children have called on the Department of Education to provide clarity and outline a roadmap for the return of the educational supports, summer activity camps and school in a safe environment.

They also want the government to outline how their children will return to school safely in September and called on the government to set out its plans for a safe and orderly return to school.

One parent Sandra Gibbons said safety was uppermost in the minds of every parent.



She called on the government to provide clarity and to provide educational supports for children with special needs,

“

Parents don't know what is happening and that is adding to the anxiety” said Sandra Gibbons .

“Not only are the children missing the routine in their lives and the educational and social supports built in to the school environment they are denied a lot more because of covid.They can't meet their grandparents which is a very important part of their lives.” said Sandra

She said the longer the loss of routine goes on th e more children with special need would regress.

“They miss school, their f riend s and their activities, it is a huge loss for them and they don't understand why they can't go to school.It is a very difficult situation for all parents with children with special needs” said Sandra.



“What compounds the situation is the uncertainty about a return to school in September.We neeed to know will it be safe, what plans have the government concerning a return to school for children with special needs” said Sandra.

“We are fearful children may not be able to go back .We need for a way to be devised that they can go back and that it is a safe environment for them . That is the most important consideration.” she said.

Another mother Joan Burke also expressed concern about the effect the coronavirus crisis is having on children with special needs and in particular their loss of routine and the negative impact it is having on them.

Joan, whose nine year old son attends Scoil Aonghusa, said since the school close d because of Covid-19 he had regressed emotionally and socially due to being out of school for so long.

“My son thrives on social outings and being around his friends.He goes to bed at night needing to know what his plan and routine is for the following day and gets upset that it has changed so quickly and that this is so far away from what he has learned to be his normal'” said Joan.

“The uncertainty is so hard for all children, with special needs or not, they crave routine and structure and companionship from their best friends and teachers.Family time is great but children are missing everyone and this is leading to a lot of feeling down, upset and mixed emotions.We all want our children to be safe above all else but I do fear covid will have a longer lasting effect on our special need kids who don't understand and can't understand what is happening in their world” said Joan.

Richie Molloy,Carers Clonmel supported the calls of the parent s .He said it was important that the government announces a plan to support children with special needs and their families affected by the crisis.

Tipperary Live - Hotel MInella rolls out red carpet for Clonmel Carers