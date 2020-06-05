Tipperary farm leader says forget the pint of plain and drink milk

Tipperary people have been encouraged to recognise the importance of the dairy industry is to the county and consume more dairy products.

Speaking on the UN designated World Milk Day, the Tipperary president of the ICMSA, Pat McCormack, said that in addition to being one of the most nutritious foods possible and one that Ireland produces to a higher standard and on a more environmentally friendly basis than practically every country in the world, milk was also the foundation of a hugely successful Irish food processing sector that leads the world in standards and innovation.

Mr McCormack, who farms outside Tipperary Town, said that Tipperary was one of the most important milk producing areas in Ireland and accounted for around 15% of the state’s total production.

He asked Tipperary people to remember how important an economic factor milk production is in their local economy and to continue to consume nutritious dairy products given their proven health benefits and heritage.