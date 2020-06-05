Creating good breast health habits is vital - Tipperary support centre practitioner advises

Valerie Murphy, who runs Valerie’s Breast Care, writes about the impact on women whose mammograms have been postponed due to Covid 19.

Valerie has been the resident mastectomy fitter at Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre in Tipperary Town for the past five years.

She says - COVID 19 has put many of our regular appointments out of sync.

Postponed mammograms, along with other appointments are just one of the knock-on effects from the virus and this lockdown period.

Being one of the women who was due a mammogram this month, I have decided that this is a good time to practice some extra self-care and to encourage others to do the same.

Encouraging others to self-check forming good lifetime habits.

Self-examination of the breast regularly should be part of every women’s routine.

For the last seven years, since starting Valerie’s Breast Care, meeting with women in local communities and talking about self-care has been one of my most favourite parts of the service.

Checking our breasts regularly is super important because literally early detection saves lives. It does!

Don’t forget If you don’t look after yourself how can you look after others? Women are often guilty of this.

Through discussion at events, one thing that has come up, again and again, is that we all want younger girls and women to get into the habit of checking their breasts regularly.

It wasn’t something that was in our school curriculum years ago.

Thankfully it is now!

While my breast screening invitation from the hospital, is on hold, the plan for me, not only will I consciously increase my own personal breast care routine but it also means watching my food intake, getting extra exercise, and minding my mental health.

Easy to type all of this, putting it into practice is not always so easy.

There has been a lot of media reports saying that we are eating and drinking more during lockdown.

Apart from the fact that we have all had a huge shock to our system, we are also out of our usual routines.

If like me, you were due a mammogram or if you were recently screened then keep an eye on the HSE website for updates.

f you need to check that your name is on the BreastCheck register, this site will help you or you can Freephone 1800 45 45 55

The HSE has expert researchers updating their site.

For self examination they have an excellent tutorial from the Marie Keating Foundation.

How would you like to be reminded to check your breasts?

Breast Cancer Ireland has an app that you can download which will send you a reminder every month.

Google Calendar is used by many women to send a reminder.

WhatsApp with a group of girlfriends can be a fun way to remind each other.

Many breast-related Facebook pages including my own Valerie’s Breast Care page creates a reminder post on the first of every month. www.facebook.

com/Valeriesbreastcare

My advice is to pick one that works best for you.