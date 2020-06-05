Tipperary shops are looking forward to reopening

With Ireland hoping to enter the next phase of reopening the country as it deals with the fallout from coronavirus, many Nenagh stores are preparing to welcome customers again from Monday, June 8.

Under the plans, home furnishing shops can reopen their doors as long as they can implement social distancing.

Nenagh furniture store owner Philip Ryan says he is looking forward to getting back to business next Monday, “if we are given the go-ahead”.

“We were ready to go three weeks ago but the plug was pulled,” he pointed out.

Mr Ryan said that he will have been in business for 35 years from June 8.

“We survived the recession and we will survive this,” he said. “Nenagh is a great own.”

However, Mr Ryan was critical of the national media, especially the broadcast media for concentrating on multinational stores such as IKEA.

“There are plenty of Irish businesses who pay their wages through advertising and the licence fee, but there is no mention of them,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Lisa Baker boutique on Kenyon Street, Eimear O’Doherty said they were also gearing up to reopen on Monday.

“We will be open for limited hours from Monday. We are making more room at present and will have signs and masks,” she said.

Ms O’Doherty said that they will have a range of new stock on the walls and they were looking forward to welcoming back their old customers as well as new customers.

During the lockdown their online business had grown but they were now sensing an enthusiasm for the shop to reopen.