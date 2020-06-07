Managing uncertainty in these very uncertain times

We live in uncertain times.

A common response to uncertainty is to worry repeatedly and habitually and even strategically in an attempt to create a state of certainty out of a state of uncertainty.

Although many people respond in this manner it is not a particularly good way to managing the feeling of uncertainty.

In this article I will propose three psychologically healthier ways of doing so.

1. Acceptance

When dealing with uncertainty our typical response is an instinctual drive to impose order and regain control.

As creatures in an unpredictable natural world we humans have consistently sought the related reassurances provided by order and control even though at times – like the present - order and control appear to be beyond our grasp.

The 13th century poet Rumi wrote that “the wound is where the light enters you" reminding us that we can grow and learn from forms of discomfort, so long as we accept them.

So rather than focusing solely on eradicating uncertainty because it may be a form of discomfort maybe we could instead focus on trying to change our relationship with it to one of acceptance?

Uncertainty in life is after all inevitable.

2. Emotional Intelligence

Another coping strategy for dealing with uncertainty is working on our emotional intelligence.

Emotionally intelligent people do not allow themselves to become preoccupied with the uncertainties that they face.

Instead, amongst other things, they stay positive, they don’t dwell on problems, they don’t seek perfection, they reach out to people for practical help or emotional support as required and they embrace what they cannot control.

The good news is that emotional intelligence can be learned.

3. Reframing

Reframing is a psychological technique that consists of identifying and then changing the way situations, experiences, events, ideas, and/or emotions are viewed.

When experiencing uncertainty one reframing technique is openness to the possibility that uncertainty could be a positive force in the sense that the future is uncertain and there is scope for us to use uncertainty productively to make realpositive differences in our lives.

Whereas some people acknowledge uncertainty but become fearful and disempowered, it is notable that others respond openly and creatively and acceptingly and that they ultimately derive enormous benefit from doing so.

We appear to have a choice in how we respond.

Fergus McGrath provides a range of Cognitive Behavioural Services in person and online. He will be providing an online workshop called ‘Managing Uncertainty’ on June 6, 2020.

Further information is available at www.cogbeh.com.