Nenagh Éire Óg community lotto up and running

Our new community lotto is now up and running with members and supporters invited to join online and not only help raise vital money for the club but also help out various charities in the process. Further details can be found on www.nenagheireog.com

Club Volunteers

Our club volunteers once again went above and beyond the call of duty this week to help the vulnerable in our community.

We expressly wish to thank co-ordinators Bartley and Marion Ryan for all their work and our army of volunteers who have been shopping for groceries and collecting medicines for those who can’t venture out.

Our volunteers will continue to provide these services for as long as is required and if you need any assistance please contact club coordinator Bartley Ryan on 086-7358359.

Club WhatsApp

A new members’ WhatsApp group has been set up and those who wish to be added please text 083 820 5530. It will be a ‘no-reply’ service and members will receive club notes, Lotto results and match fixtures when we’re back in action. All new online Lotto players will be added.

Sympathies

The club would like to offer its sympathies to the family and friends of the late Elizabeth Flannery, late of Carrigaline, Cork and Nenagh, Tipperary.

Ms Flannery is a sister of Billy and the late Rory Flannery.

We also wish to offer our condolences to the family and friends of Margaret (Peg) McCabe (née Sweeney), late of Ballyheigue, Kerry and Nenagh, Tipperary.

Ms McCabe’s grandson Brendan (Bob) captained our minors to North and county honours in 2012.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha.