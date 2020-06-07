Teagasc to host virtual open day from Tipperary college

Teagasc is hosting a series of virtual college open days for prospective applicants to its full-time Level 5 agriculture, horticulture, equine and forestry courses.

The Tipperary day will take place on Tuesday, June 9, and will focus on Gurteen Agricultural College, Ballingarry, Roscrea.

The final event takes place with Teagasc Clonakilty Agricultural College, County Cork, on Wednesday June 17.

Most events are scheduled for 7pm, but events for some specialised course areas are the earlier times of 2pm and 4pm.

The event schedule and access details are available at https://www.teagasc.ie/ corporate-events/virtual- college-open-days-/

Each virtual college open day in the series will focus on an individual college in the overall Teagasc network.

Staff from the relevant college will provide live presentations on their college and courses, interspersed with video footage of college educational facilities and farm enterprises.

Each college will also host a virtual question and answer session and advise on how to complete the online course application process.

Head of the Education Programme in Teagasc, Tony Pettit said: “School leavers and parents interested in Teagasc full-time Level 5 courses should tune in and get the ‘look and feel’ of colleges and courses from their own homes. Our colleges and farms are unrivalled in the depth and breadth of expertise and facilities they bring to land sector education. They are backed by the most up to date Teagasc research and knowledge transfer. We are open for business and applicants should apply online now to the college of their choice at https://www.teagasc.ie/education/going-to-college/apply-online/"

The webinars will be broadcast using zoom. Participants can submit queries about courses and colleges during these live events.

Existing Teagasc courses have continued since the Covid-19 lockdown using online channels to support delivery and assessment.

Teagasc intends that full-time Level 5 and 6 courses for the 2020/21 academic year courses will commence in September, which is the normal starting time.

Adult part-time and distance education courses will commence as normal on a rolling basis. However delivery models will be adapted to comply with national Covid guidelines and social distancing restrictions.

Applicants to colleges should apply now as normal; but they should expect that some of their course content will be delivered on-line this autumn.

Teagasc Virtual College Open Days Schedule:



Monday, June 8: Mountbellew Agricultural College, County Galway

Tuesday, June 9: Gurteen Agricultural College, Ballingarry, County Tipperary

Thursday, June 11: Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry, County Limerick

Monday, June 15: Teagasc Ballyhaise Agricultural College, County Cavan

Wednesday: June 17: Teagasc Clonakilty Agricultural College, County Cork