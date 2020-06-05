Remember a relationship works both ways

One of the great relationship lies is that if it is the right relationship, then it should be easy and automatic. There should be no stress, no hard work and most of all no DRAMA.

When I hear people say this I often wonder what planet they live on? Did they truly think that by just finding Prince Charming that life would be “happy ever after”!!

Reality Check: Prince Charming will have bad days and the Prince will also forget to let the toilet seat down!!

We all have relationships. We have acquaintances, relatives, colleagues, neighbours and friends. However, some relationships are simply unfulfilling. They are unfulfilling because they lack real strength and they lack real depth. Unfortunately, in today’s society, we tend to have shallow, superficial relationships with others and it is extremely hard for this kind of relationship to provide anything more than faint satisfaction. I’d like to show you, based on my experience as a Life Coach, how you can add a significant amount of depth and strength to your relationships and make your social life more meaningful.

From my experience, a relationship that goes unscathed and unchallenged is the notable exception. Conflict and struggle become ordinary facets of our partnering. What often begins as a loving and intimately connected partnering tends over time to wither and fall from grace. It’s rather a common denominator that relationships are a challenge for almost all of us. We might well consider why that is the case.

Regrettably the tendency is to blame our partners or ourselves as we spiral down in disappointment and frustration. Yet, the simpler and more valid consideration might well be that we are simply unschooled in the art of relationships. The (divorce/ basics/divorce) statistics are only the tip of the ice berg. More shockingly, we might reflect as to how many intact marriages are fundamentally happy? Yet, it would be illogical to personalise these struggles. Why would we succeed in something that we are totally unprepared for? Very few individuals speak of the wonderful modelling of relationships that they received from their parents. And we certainly received no schooling in relationships. Nowhere else in life do we expect to succeed without some education or training. We are well schooled in history or maths, language and science for the purpose of advances in our life skills. These subjects demand a certain degree of literacy so we might prosper in our lives. Yet there is one intrinsic and fundamental skill that is omitted from our curriculum ‘relationships’. And that is why we struggle and disappoint one another and ourselves.

How can we possibly expect to thrive in our relationships if we are illiterate in the most vital area? It’s not our fault if we have never been shown the way. Faulting yourself or your partner mires you in a destructive energy. Guilt is even more non-productive. When I work with couples from this perspective, it frees them from the blame game. I can’t recall ever working with a couple where one was completely faultless. When one begins on their path of personal evolution, it invariably triggers yet opens new possibilities for their partners. This doesn’t guarantee a happy ending, but it does enable us to come out of the groove in which we’re stuck.

Isn’t it a pity, isn’t it a shame. I have just recalled a Beatle song George Harrison sang.

“Isn’t it a pity, isn’t it a shame, how we break each others heart, how we cause each other pain”

Yes it’s a pity! However if we come to appreciate that we are all in this together and we need to learn the art of relationships, it needn’t be that way. This is an art form that is teachable, and rather than pointing fingers we might begin our relationship education. There are many paths to this process. In fact, the goal is not to fix a relationship. It’s not a piece of technology that is broken. We should not seek repair or salvage but seek joyfulness and fulfilment.

“We don’t develop courage by being happy every day. We develop it by surviving difficult times and challenging adversity.”