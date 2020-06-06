Farm group disappointed over continued threat to CAP funding

ICSA president Edmond Phelan has said it is very disappointing that the latest proposals from the EU Commission on the next CAP budget still represent a big drop on the previous CAP period.

"The announcement is all the more frustrating given that it comes hot on the heels of the launch of the EU’s Farm to Fork and Biodiversity strategies which will place significant additional demands on farmers.

“It is incredulous that this should be followed by the news that no additional funding is to be provided for this, and that farmers will actually have to rely on less.”

“This proposed budget offers no real prospects for a sector that has been rocked by the crisis brought about by Covid-19. It does not ensure farming families will continue to have the ability to produce high quality food at a reasonable price," Mr Phelan said.