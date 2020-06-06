No confirmed case of Covid 19 in South Tipperary General Hospital

South Tipperary General Hospital is one of nine in the country with no confirmed case of Covid 19 today.

The others are Kerry, Sligo, Portiuncula, Our Lady of Lourdes in Louth, Wexford, Navan, Portlaoise and Naas in Co Kildare.

There are 123 people in hospital with confirmed cases of Covid-19, down from 182 patients a week ago.

In total 346 people are in hospital with confirmed or suspected cases of the disease, compared to 370 last week.

The Mater hospital in Dublin has the highest number of patients with confirmed Covid-19 cases. There were 31 patients with the disease in hospital there as of last night, compared to 50 a week ago.

There were 19 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Tallaght hospital last night and ten in Galway.

The number of people in intensive care with confirmed cases of the disease is 37, down just one from this time last week.

There were ten people in ICU last night with suspected cases of Covid-19.