Race meetings behind closed doors confirmed for Clonmel, Thurles and Tipperary tracks

Racing is set to resume behind closed doors at the three Tipperary tracks over the coming months.

Fixtures had already been announced for Tipperary and now Horse Racing Ireland has confirmed meetings for Clonmel and Thurles as well as Tipperary up to the end of the year.

Racing resumes at Powerstown Park in Clonmel on September 3 and the remaining fixtures for the year are on October 1 and 29; November 12; and December 3.

Racing resumes in Thurles on October 8 with further fixtures on October 22, November 5, 19 and 28; and December 20.

Tipperary will host two meetings at the Limerick Junction track this month, on June 19 and 26; and further meetings on July 1 and 19; August 7, 18 and 27; September 14; and October 4 and 20.