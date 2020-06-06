A fun day on Zoom - Clonmel museum to host interactive circus

Crinniύ na nÓg is a national day of Free Creative Activity for children and young people in Ireland on Saturday, June 13.

Due to the circumstances we find ourselves in with the COVID 19 pandemic we have had to find new ways of delivering this initiative.​

Tipperary Museum, supported by the Tipperary Creative Ireland programme,​ will host a day of fun, free creative activities for families online.

Circus –The Play Act (zoom required)

Join in the fun with Carnation Theatre and the Museum of Hidden History, for an interactive theatre performance where you and your family are the stars of the show so watch the play and be part of the play!!

Sessions throughout the day, contact julia.walsh@tipperarycoco.ie to book your FREE place.