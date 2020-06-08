Tipperary households warned hosepipe ban in effect from Tuesday

Tipperary households are being advised that a hospipe ban will come into effect from this Tuesday due to the dry weather over the past number of weeks.

Irish Water has confirmed that a National Water Conservation Order commonly referred to as a hosepipe ban will be in place from Tuesday, June 9, until Tuesday, July 21.

Four weeks ago, Irish Water urged the public to choose handwashing over power washing as domestic water usage increased as people stayed at home in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

Now, the increased domestic demand and increase in commercial demand as businesses are reopening is being exacerbated by warm weather and the widespread emergence of drought conditions.

The Water Conservation Order has been issued in a bid to safeguard water supplies for essential purposes.

The conservation order will ban the use of garden hoses and other non-essential uses of water.

Met Eireann has confirmed that May 2020 was the driest since 1850. Their data shows that temperatures were above average in nearly all areas and rainfall totals in every county were below average for the season, with Tipperary, the Greater Dublin Area, Westmeath and Sligo experiencing their driest spring on record.

Since March, Irish Water has been carefully monitoring all of its raw water sources, that is the water from lakes, rivers, springs and ground sources that feed our water treatment plants.

Of Irish Water’s 900 drinking water schemes, 27 currently are in drought and 50 are at risk of going into drought.

The weather forecast is for a continuation of drier than normal conditions which will further exacerbate the situation.

The prohibited uses are as follows:

Use of water drawn through a hosepipe or similar apparatus for the purpose of:

- watering a garden

- cleaning a private motor-vehicle using a domestic hosepipe

- cleaning a private leisure boat

- filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool (except when using hand held containers filled directly from a tap)

- filling or maintaining a domestic pond (excluding fish ponds)

- filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain (with the exception of such use for commercial purposes)

- filling or replenishing an artificial pond, lake or similar application.