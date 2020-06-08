Young Tipperary rugby star secures senior contract with Munster

Munster Rugby can confirm that Diarmuid Barron, Racecourse Cross, Cashel, has been promoted to the senior squad after two years in the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy.

The 21-year-old has signed a one-year contract with his native province. Diarmuid is the youngest son of Kevin and Alice and brother to Eimear and Ciarán.

A product of Cashel RFC and Rockwell College, Diarmuid made seven Guinness PRO14 appearances as an Academy player with his debut coming away to Cardiff Blues in September 2018.

The hooker is a former Ireland U20 international and plays his All Ireland League rugby with Garryowen.

His sporting career began with local GAA club, Rockwell Rovers and Rover's loss is Munster's gain!

Congratulations Diarmuid, a credit to his family and his parish!