Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, June 8, 2020

The late Derek Kissane

The death has occurred of Derek Kissane, Palm Lodge, Murgasty, Tipperary Town, June 7th, 2020. Derek, son of the late Michael and Maura, Sadly missed by his sisters Miriam, Catherine, Ann, Pauline, Patricia, Imelda, Majella, Jacqueline, brothers Mark, Jude, Michael, James, Gregory and Justin, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 public gathering restrictions and HSE guidelines, Derek’s funeral will be private.

The late Josie Allen

The death has occurred of Josie Allen (née Loughnane), Ballydavid, Thurles Road, Littleton, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Suddenly, at home. Deeply regretted by her loving family; sisters Eileen (Britton) and Mary (Keogh), nephews, nieces, brother in law Paddy, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a Private Family Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday 9th June at 11.30am in St Kevin's Church, Littleton. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed online at churchservices.tv/littleton. Please note only 25 persons can attend Mass. Condolences can be left on the link below.

The late Seamus (Jim) Burke

The death has occurred of Seamus (Jim) Burke, Church Quarter, Kilfeacle, Tipperary and formerly of Knockgloss, Annacarty, Co Tipperary and Limerick, 7th June 2020. Peacefully in the tender care of all at Greenhill Nursing Home, Carrick-on-Suir. - Seamus (Jim) – Deeply regretted by his loving wife Niamh (neé O’Donovan), children Jimmy, Aoife, David & Kieran, brothers & sisters Ann, Matt, Mary (Kenny), & Bill, brothers & sisters-in-law, extended family, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends. Due to current restrictions a private family mass will take place at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden at 11.30am on Wednesday (June 10th), which may be viewed online at www.twitch.tv/goldenparishlivestream. Burial immediately afterwards in Kilfeacle Cemetery. If you wish to offer condolences to the family please click on the link below to leave your message.

The late Seamus Duggan

The death has occurred of Seamus Duggan, Skeheenarinky, formerly of Loughlogher, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. With his family at St Theresa's hospital Clogheen, Seamus brother of the late Michael,Sean, David and PJ. Loving husband of Marie( nee Kiely) and loving dad of Declan and Michael and dear granddad of Robert and Cían, sadly missed by his loving family, brother Joe, daughters in-law Eleanor and Tracey, brother in- law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and doggies. Due to HSE and government restrictions Mass will be for family members only at 11am on Tuesday at The Church of Assumption Ballyporeen, followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery. For those who would have liked to attend but are unable to do so due to the restrictions please use the condolence section on R.I.P .ie to leave a message. The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult and sad time.

The late Jim Meade

The death has occurred of Jim Meade, Longorchard, Templetuohy, Co. Tipperary, 6th of June 2020. Husband of the late Anne, peacefully, in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Nora, sons, Pat, Denis, James Tom and Pierce, daughters in law Michelle and Niamh, grandchildren Owen and Jane, brothers, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templetuohy, on Tuesday morning at 11.30am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. Private messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

The late Denis Joseph Murphy

The death has occurred of Denis Joseph Murphy, San Francisco, California and Marlow House, Clonoulty, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, May 28th 2020, after a short illness. Denis Joseph, predeceased by his father Denis, he is survived by his loving mother Catherine (Kay), brothers Bart, Danny and Michael, sisters Rita and Joan, brothers in law Patrick and John, sisters in law Eileen, Siobhan and Patricia, aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends. A private Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty, on Tuesday (June 9th). The Funeral Mass may be viewed online at www.memoriallane.ie/livestream/ at 11.30am. Burial will take place afterwards in Ardmayle Cemetery. His family are very grateful for your co-operation and support and will offer an opportunity to extend sympathies at a Memorial Mass at a later date. Expressions of sympathy can be placed in the condolence section below.

The late Ailbe O'Connell

The death has occurred of Ailbe O'Connell, Ballyroan, Dublin/Emly, Co. Tipperary. Pre-deceased by his loving daughter Ailbhe. Beloved husband of Anna and adored father of Gareth, Mary-Kate and Patrick. Ailbe will be sadly missed by his loving family, his son-in-law Gerard, daughter-in-law Adrienne, Geraldine, his grandchildren Paul, Jovian, Rory, Mia and Dáire, his sister Mary-Anthony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place at 10am on Tuesday, 9th June 2020. This will be available to view on livestream here. Ailbe will then pass his family home at approximately 10.50am. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St Vincent De Paul. The family would like to thank the staff of the William Stokes Ward, Tallaght Hospital and his carers from Home Instead for the wonderful care given to Ailbe over the past year. If you would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable to due to these restrictions please leave a message in the "Condolences" section below for the family to view in the coming weeks. All enquiries to Peter Massey Funerals 01 2932828.

The late Philomena O'Connell

The death has occurred of Philomena O'Connell (née Treacy), Redmondstown, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and formerly Ballymartin, Borris, Co Carlow. Phyllis passed away peacefully (in her 92nd year) under the tender care of the staff at the Cottage Nursing Home, Clonmel on Sunday morning. Pre-deceased by her husband Danny and son Daniel she will be sadly missed by her daughters Patricia (Byrne), Lucy (O'Mahoney), Philomena (Clancy), Margaret (Coady), Mary (Gardiner) & Christina (Moylan), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grand-daughter, sons-in-law Pat, Kevin, Kieran and Tom, sister-in-law Bridie (Treacy), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral Mass will be held in St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown, on Tuesday. Those who cannot attend can watch live at 12 noon via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul and click on the tab “Powerstown”. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The O’Connell family understands and appreciates that people would like to offer condolences. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page. Thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.

The late Ryan Wright

The death has occurred of Ryan Wright, Piercetown, Gooldscross, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, June 5th 2020, unexpectedly, at home. Ryan, deeply regretted by his parents Cathy and Steve, brother Aaron, grandparents John and Chris Wright, Northhampton and Breda O’Donnell, Gooldscross, uncles Kev, Paul, John, P.T., Kevin, David and Michael, aunt Lisa, relatives, neighbours and friends.Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19, strictly private family Mass takes place on Wednesday in St. John Church, Clonoulty, at 11.30am followed by private Cremation. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family please click on the link below.

The late Anne Grimmer

The death has occurred of Anne Grimmer (née McEniry), Main St., Emly, Co. Tipperary. And formerly of Dilham, Norforlk, England on the 5th June 2020. Anne. Deeply regretted by her loving family sons Tony, Tim, Philip, daughters Ann, Susan & Linda, sister Peggy (Australia), daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives & friends. Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 from 9.30am to 10.15am on Monday morning. Funeral arriving at Emly Church at 10.50am for 11.00am Mass. Cremation at 1pm on Monday at Shannon Crematorium. Due to the National Guidelines on Covid-19 funeral is restriced to family & close friends. Please feel free to leave your message of support in the on line Condolence section below.