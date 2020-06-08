Every Tipp business needs a plan as the country re-opens for work after Covid lockdown



As the Covid-19 restrictions are gradually lifted in the coming months, business owners are now planning for re-opening.

Being allowed to open is great news, but businesses need to plan for this and re-open cautiously.

The government published its ‘Return to Work Safety Protocol’ a few weeks ago. This is available to download from www.gov.ie website, but the easiest way to find it is to simply google ‘return to work safely protocol Ireland’. It sets out the steps that businesses and workers must take to ensure that they can return to work safely. The Protocol is mandatory, and it applies to all workplaces right across the economy. Anyone thinking of re-opening their business should take time to read this document carefully. In fairness, it is a well written document that is easy to read.

Some of the requirements are quite onerous – especially when it comes to maintaining the currently specified 2-meter social distancing rule. Two pages of the protocol are dedicated to this alone, setting out sensible ways to implement this like staggering breaks so than social distancing can be maintained in the canteen etc.

Based on the protocol it is mandatory to appoint at least one lead worker representative, who will liaise with the employer to ensure that Covid-19 measures are strictly adhered to in the workplace. The number of representatives appointed will, ideally, be proportionate to the number of workers in the workplace.

Before returning to work employers must develop and / or update a business Covid-19 Response Plan. This involves identifying the Covid-19 risks associated with the trading activity. For instance, employers must take into account worker’s individual risk factors – eg older workers, presence of underlying medical conditions, etc.

It is mandatory to keep a log of contact / group workers to facilitate contact tracing and to establish and issue a pre-return to work form for workers to complete at least 3 days in advance of their return to work. This form should seek confirmation that the worker, to the best of their knowledge, has no symptoms of COVID-19 and also confirm that the worker is not self-isolating or awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

In addition, the employer must provide induction training for all workers. This training should at a minimum include the latest up to-date advice and guidance on public health: what a worker should do if they develop symptoms of COVID-19. It should cover the details of the business return to work plan.

You must also have a plan for how to deal with a suspected case or if an employee exhibits symptoms.

While most of the actions specified in the return to work protocol are relatively easy to do, they will take time to implement. Some involve extra costs (providing hand sanitisers, tissues, PPE) and some impact the delivery capacity of the business (in particular the social distancing rules).

Hopefully, sense will prevail with regards to the social distancing requirement. For me, it would make sense to maintain the 2 meter rule in areas / businesses of high risk (eg nursing homes, hospitals, meat processing plants etc) but it could be reduced in most other areas, even if that means people having to wear masks. Pubs and restaurants will find it difficult to trade profitably if the 2-meter rule is not relaxed a little.

The protocol does have a section covering work settings where 2 metre worker separation cannot be ensured by organisational means. In this case it states that alternative protective measures should be put in place. These measures include installing physical barriers, such as clear plastic sneeze guards between workers, minimising any direct worker contact and providing hand washing facilities, and other hand hygiene aids, such as hand sanitisers, wipes etc. that are readily accessible so workers can perform hand hygiene as soon as the work task is complete.

Many of the measures outlined in the return to work protocol have an impact on the costs of running the business. Before re-opening businesses need to analyse their new costs base and, in most cases, prices should be increased to factor in the increased cost of doing business. Consumers will understand this. Trading conditions will be challenging enough for the next 12 to 18 months, so it is important for businesses to pass on the legitimate extra costs of doing business.

I would encourage all business owners to download the full document, read it carefully and put a plan in place that will allow you to re-open safely. It is important for all our sakes that when the country opens up again that it is done safely – we cannot afford another shutdown.

