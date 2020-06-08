Tipperary trainer Aidan O'Brien wins his sixth English 1000 Guineas with impressive Love

Ballydoyle trainer Aidan O'Brien saddled his sixth winner of the QIPCO English 1000 Guineas when |Love stormed to victory at Newmarket.

O'Brien didn't travel to the the race as he would have had to quarantine for fourteen days on his return.

But what he saw on television and heard from his team delighted him with the performance.

Love was returned at 4/1.

O'Brien said - “She was doing everything right all through the winter and the spring. She's a lovely filly. We always thought she would get much further than a mile. She showed she got a mile last year and we always thought we'd start here and then maybe go on to the Oaks and I think that's what the lads were thinking about doing. She was well and that was her target all the time."

Love is a short-priced favourite for the Oaks at Epsom on 4 July, and O'Brien added: "The distance between the races should be perfect and we always thought the Oaks would suit her."