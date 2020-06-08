Clonmel Junction Arts Festival not cancelled but will go ahead in digital format

Clonmel Junction Arts Festival goes ahead next month - but with a difference.

Because of Covid 19 restrictions, the festival originally planned cannot proceed.

But here festival director Cliona Maher explains why it hasn't been cancelled and details the new format in which it will be held.

It is now a Placeholder Events running from July 4-12.

She says -

Thinking about this, the roots are in a personal story.

This time five years ago, I was undergoing radiotherapy for breast cancer.

Anyone who has undergone the shock and fear of that diagnosis and the subsequent upheaval of your life surely felt an echo of those times in the days and weeks that followed our emergency shutdown.

I certainly thought back to it in March when everything changed.

What worked for me then, and this is an entirely personal thing, was getting up in the morning to have breakfast with my husband and child, keeping up a normalcy for them to diminish the trauma.

The benefits of that were mostly mine. Putting one foot in front of the other keeps you going.

So back in March, I did the same. I worked to get our two interns home to Switzerland and Germany.

I re-budgeted for the funding we knew we had secured – and a heartfelt thank you to the Arts Council and Tipperary County Council - so that the Board could pass the new budget and we could pay artists.

I emailed or phoned everyone to tell them what we were doing, and sadly what we were not doing.

I talked to a lot of other festival directors about what we thought we could do.

This is a resilient community, the arts community. The response was warm, generous, supportive.

People wanted to do something. Artists gave suggestions which I took on board. I made suggestions which artists and arts workers responded to.

The Festival Production Manager, Colin Everitt, took my ideas and shaped them into tangible possibilities (with higher production values).

A chance encounter with former Festival Director David Teevan in the car park at Dunnes gave me a phrase – Placeholder Events – that we built the first re-planning around.

The ideas have changed at least three times since then, as we realised the scale of this COVID thing and the difficulties around the physical staging of work.

We are now planning to produce a full digital festival with over 50 events happening over the nine days of the festival from July 4 to 12.

The team has gotten bigger over the last months, and the response from local business and our colleagues and partners has been uplifting.

The local arts ecology in Clonmel is a particularly fragile thing and losing the festival for a year might mean that it is lost forever, taking years of infrastructure-building with it.

It has felt like a Sisyphean task but I’m now really looking forward to the events.

There are some very interesting ideas and very talented people on the programme.

On the production side, we’ve all enjoyed the conversations, the Zoom meetings, the camaraderie – like the festival itself will be, it isn’t the same as sitting in a room together.

But in the absence of being able to do what we normally do, we have found a solution that works for Clonmel Junction.

Clonmel Junction Festival looks forward to you joining online or in the town, for the first, or the twentieth time, from Tipperary, or from a long way away.

Explore the full programme at www.junctionfestival.com