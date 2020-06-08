Council adjourn decision to replace Senator Garret Ahearn on local authority

The matter has been put back until the July meeting

Tipperary County Council has adjourned the filling of the casual vacancy left by the departure of Cllr Garret Ahearn to Seanad Eireann.

Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council and fellow Fine Gael man, Cllr Michael Murphy, informed members of the local authority today in Clonmel that the party did not have the opportunity to hold a selection convention due to the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

However, he hoped that a nomination would be forthcoming in time for the July meeting of the council and he asked the members to defer the decision. This was proposed by Cllr Marie Murphy and seconded by Cllr Mary Hanna Hourigan.