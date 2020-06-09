IFA urges Irish holidaymakers to take a farm staycation

How ya gonna keep 'em down on the farm, after they've seen Paree, goes the old song from the movie For Me and My Gal.

Now, the IFA wants people to consider taking a staycation on an Irish farm following the lifting of restrictions caused by the lockdown due to Covid-19.

Deputy President Brian Rushe has urged people holidaying at home this summer (while adhering to the Government’s Covid-19 roadmap) to consider a stay on one of the many farm guesthouses around the country.

Ireland’s tourism sector will begin to reopen next month and many people are beginning to consider staycations around the country.

He said that 2020 was a year unlike any other. Many people, including farm families, had taken a huge economic hit as a result of Covid-19.

"I urge people who will be in a position to take a holiday during the summer to consider an agri-tourism break. This will provide much needed support to our hard-hit rural communities," said Mr Rushe.

“Many working farms also operate B&Bs and guesthouses. For people curious about farming, food production and agriculture, it’s a great way to experience how an Irish family farm operates first hand. The website https://www.agritours.ie/ specialises in these types of holidays, but people can also find farmhouses and farm B&Bs on all of the major booking websites,” he said.

“Additionally, for IFA members planning a break we are partners with Original Irish Hotels, a group of small, family run, Irish-owned hotels. IFA members receive a 15% discount,” said the IFA deputy president.