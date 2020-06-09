Tipperary community mourns passing of popular sacristan Mary Joe Devaney

The joint parishes of Ballycommon and Puckaun are mourning the passing of popular local sacristan Mary Joe Devaney.

Mary Joe Devaney, (nee McGrath), Ballycommon, Nenagh, and formerly of Johnstown, Puckane, was sacristan of St Mary's Church, Carrig, Ballycommon.

She passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital, Nenagh.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband Danny; sister Sarah and brother Pat, and is sadly missed by her loving and heartbroken son Donal; brother Michael; cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the current Government and HSE Guidelines a private family funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, June 11, in St. Mary's Church, Carrig, Ballycommon, at 2pm followed by burial in Monsea cemetery.

A Remembrance Mass to celebrate Mary Joe's life will be held at a later date.